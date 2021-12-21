Celebrate Corvallis is Jan. 21; and the nominees are...

Celebrate Corvallis returns Jan. 21 at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.
The 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. event hosted by the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce will honor achievement in 12 categories plus announced the Ruth and Jim Howland special achievement award.
Here is a look at the nominees:
Small business: Queen B Organizing, Terra’s Tastee Treats, 10D Tech, Hendrick & Kellison CPA, Running Princess Athletic, Conundrum House.
Medium business: High Quality, Gillott Home Team, Papa’s Pizza, Hendrix Heating & AC, Corvallis Custom.
Large business: Henderer Design + Build, NuScale, Block 15, 2 Towns Cider House, Central Willamette Credit Union, Citizens Bank.
Business person: Bre Miller (Corvallis Knights), Michele Dobson (Gillot Home Team), Michelle Goodrick (Lift Marketing), Kourtni Rader (Seoul Sisters Boutique), Dan Happeny (Healing Motion PT), Kate Porsche (city of Corvallis).
Patron of the arts: Irene Zenev (Benton County Historical Society), Jennifer Moreland (Corvallis Mural Project), Jen Hernandez (Jen Hernandez Art), Adrienne Fritze (Remarkable Arts).
Sustainable business: G. Christianson Construction, Raw Hair Society, Furniture Share, Soft Star Shoes, Dev Northwest.
Entrepreneur: Diego Irwin & Kathleen Marie (Zia Burrito), Marti Stepans Barlow (Hospitality Vision), Andrew Grenville (Inpria Group), Marty Fulford (Town & Country Realty).
Junior first citizen: Rev. Jennifer Butler, Ashlee Chavez, Kierra Woekel, Jamie Ely, Jason Dorsette.
First citizen: Lorena Reynolds, Chris Quaka, Michele Colomb, Melissa Carter-Goodrum, Rebecca Yu, Inge King.
Senior first citizen: Kate Caldwell, Ilene Kleinsorge, Carol Mason, Hal Pritchett.
Nonprofit: Chintimini Wildlife Center, The Arc of Benton County, Pathfinder Clubhouse, Jackson Street Youth Services, Corvallis Sewing Brigade, Heartland Humane Society, CARDV, Unity Shelter, Grace Center for Adult Day Services, Corvallis Public Schools Foundation.
People’s Choice Award: Healing Motion PT, Common Fields, High Quality, Seoul Sisters Boutique, Valley Rock Gym, Central Williamette Credit Union, Squirrels, Corvallis Knights, Haugen’s Galleri, Running Princess Athletic.
