 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock
alert top story

Celebrate Corvallis is Jan. 21; and the nominees are...

  • 0
Celebrate Corvallis stock 21

Then-Oregon State University President Ed Ray, left, speaks during the 2020 Celebrate Corvallis event at at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at OSU. This year's event is Jan. 21.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Celebrate Corvallis returns Jan. 21 at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.

The 5:30  to 7:30 p.m. event hosted by the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce will honor achievement in 12 categories plus announced the Ruth and Jim Howland special achievement award.

It's the prime time for holiday gift buying which means it's also prime time for scammers who get better and better at taking our money each year. Washington Post Personal Finance Columnist Michelle Singletary has tips on how to avoid the latest online shopping scams.

Here is a look at the nominees:

Small business: Queen B Organizing, Terra’s Tastee Treats, 10D Tech, Hendrick & Kellison CPA, Running Princess Athletic, Conundrum House.

Medium business: High Quality, Gillott Home Team, Papa’s Pizza, Hendrix Heating & AC, Corvallis Custom.

Large business: Henderer Design + Build, NuScale, Block 15, 2 Towns Cider House, Central Willamette Credit Union, Citizens Bank.

People are also reading…

Business person: Bre Miller (Corvallis Knights), Michele Dobson (Gillot Home Team), Michelle Goodrick (Lift Marketing), Kourtni Rader (Seoul Sisters Boutique), Dan Happeny (Healing Motion PT), Kate Porsche (city of Corvallis).

Patron of the arts: Irene Zenev (Benton County Historical Society), Jennifer Moreland (Corvallis Mural Project), Jen Hernandez (Jen Hernandez Art), Adrienne Fritze (Remarkable Arts).

Sustainable business: G. Christianson Construction, Raw Hair Society, Furniture Share, Soft Star Shoes, Dev Northwest.

Entrepreneur: Diego Irwin & Kathleen Marie (Zia Burrito), Marti Stepans Barlow (Hospitality Vision), Andrew Grenville (Inpria Group), Marty Fulford (Town & Country Realty).

Junior first citizen: Rev. Jennifer Butler, Ashlee Chavez, Kierra Woekel, Jamie Ely, Jason Dorsette.

First citizen: Lorena Reynolds, Chris Quaka, Michele Colomb, Melissa Carter-Goodrum, Rebecca Yu, Inge King.

Senior first citizen: Kate Caldwell, Ilene Kleinsorge, Carol Mason, Hal Pritchett.

Nonprofit: Chintimini Wildlife Center, The Arc of Benton County, Pathfinder Clubhouse, Jackson Street Youth Services, Corvallis Sewing Brigade, Heartland Humane Society, CARDV, Unity Shelter, Grace Center for Adult Day Services, Corvallis Public Schools Foundation.

People’s Choice Award: Healing Motion PT, Common Fields, High Quality, Seoul Sisters Boutique, Valley Rock Gym, Central Williamette Credit Union, Squirrels, Corvallis Knights, Haugen’s Galleri, Running Princess Athletic.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

ABOUT THE EVENT

What: Celebrate Corvallis

When: 5:30 p.m., Jan. 21

Where: CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St.

Tickets: $70 for Chamber of Commerce members; $80 for non-Chamber members; $599 for table of 8 Chamber members; $699 for table of 8 non-Chamber members.

Notes: All tables are $699 after Jan. 1. Sales refundable until Jan. 5. Registration ends Jan. 14.

Reservations/information: https://www.corvallischamber.com/celebrate-corvallis-2021.

COVID requirement: Proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours. Masks required unless you are eating and/or drinking at your table.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee dad gets hilariously stuck in tiny amusement park ride

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News