Celebrate Nurses: Bryant caring for mothers he tended at birth

After high school, Bryant joined the military. After a few years, he realized the military wasn’t for him and decided he would rather go to nursing school.

“I always have been comfortable around kids and taking care of kids,” he said. “When I got into nursing, I wanted to be a pediatric nurse, and then you realized you have to take care of sick children. I didn’t know if I could handle that emotionally. I always liked babies and always wanted to deliver babies, so this was the normal progression for me from graduation to here. I eased into this slowly.”

Bryant is from Klamath Falls. It was there he attended nursing school and met his future wife, Michel. She grew up in Lebanon and had a job waiting for her back home after graduation. Bryant applied for a position in Albany and was hired, so the couple moved back to Albany.

His family is his greatest achievement. He has been married for 30 years and his three children are college graduates. He credits his wife with doing a superb job of raising their children and being very supportive of his career.

“Being part of a family is my greatest accomplishment,” he said. “Nursing is what I do for a living, but my family is why I do it.”