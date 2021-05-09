Celebrate Nurses: Dale loves intensity of ICU

Not all nurses graduate from high school knowing they will go into the profession. Amy Dale took the long way to get there and tried a few careers in between, but now she is one of the longest-lasting nurses in the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Dale has been a nurse since 1993 and worked in Samaritan’s ICU since 1996.
“I’m probably one of the longest hired in ICU (besides) maybe one or two other nurses,” she said.
“I always liked working with people,” she said. “I had an experience where the nurse was really important to me and I was really scared. She was with me and helped me through a procedure. That sparked my interest to be a nurse: that I could help people in moments where they are scared and I could be there for them. That’s what drew me.”
Dale was 21 years old and had just graduated from Lewis & Clark College with a degree in psychology when she had that experience. She briefly went back to school, trying to find her way, and thought about becoming a teacher. She took courses at Oregon State University for teaching and decided maybe that really wasn’t for her.
Then she went to nursing school for a couple terms and decided she just wasn’t at that point in her life.
“In your young 20s, you really don’t know what you want to do in life,” she said.
She moved to Wyoming for a few years and waitressed, which she really enjoyed.
In her 30s, she returned to Corvallis, her hometown, and went to Linn-Benton Community College to become a registered nurse. Her first job required her to relocate to Las Vegas but she eventually returned to Oregon. By then, she was 38 and had a 1-year-old child.
She decided it was time to settle down and to obtain her bachelor’s degree of science in nursing, a four-year program for students who seek to become a registered nurse. She enrolled at Oregon Health & Science University.
It was a great decision and she is very flattered to be recognized with this award for simply doing what she loves.
In critical care, Dale gets “dialed in” to her job. She has close relationships with physicians and really gets to immerse herself in the illnesses patients have.
“(ICU) is a much more detailed look at what’s going on with the patient than when you have more patients who aren’t quite as sick,” she said. “These are usually the sickest patients and it’s a crisis moment for the patients and the family. I try to be there with the patient and for the family and connect.”
While she likes the intensity of her job and loves working with people, and being there in the moment they need someone, she said it can get overwhelming.
“Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath,” she said. “It can be overwhelming and you get compassion fatigue. You have to be able to turn it off and you have to care for yourself.”
ICU nurses can easily burn out. Dale has been a mentor, and encourages those who have an interest to pursue the career if it is their passion. She said nurses today are very supportive of each other and encouraging to those new in the field.
Dale is able to remain composed and calm on the job, and decompresses at home, in her garden or cooking. Her husband is a physician, and they are able to rely on one another and talk out their day. She has two nearly adult children who are great people to spend time with, she said, and she loves to spend time outdoors.