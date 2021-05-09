Celebrate Nurses: Froman puts heart into care

“I kind of always knew I would go into this field,” she said. “I’ve always been a caring person and liked caring for people.”

Froman works 40 hours a week and is on-call at least one weekend a month. She has four children, ages 12, 10, 6 and 1, to care for at home.

She said it all is possible because she has a village behind her.

Her parents live next door to her and she can count on them to help with her children, especially since the pandemic and school closures. Her grandmother likes to watch the youngest child.

Balancing work and life is a big challenge for Froman.

“Because I put so much heart into my job, it’s hard to hang up on the weekend,” she said. “If it’s not my on-call weekend, it’s really hard for me to just un-click. Especially if I had so send somebody to the hospital on a Friday night; it’s really hard for me to not call the building to check what’s going on.”

Froman especially wanted to be there for patients during COVID as their families were not allowed in to visit or to come hold their hand through the hard times.