Celebrate Nurses: Schwallie answered calling, left hospital for hospice

“It’s a tough time,” she said of the stage in life when people make final plans. “It’s a crucial point in life. So many people are ready to embrace comfort care at home rather than pursue more aggressive treatment. By the time they get to me, they are so grateful to hear about the care hospice provides.”

“People have so many ideas of what hospice is,” Schwallie said. “It truly is all about comfort care and all about the quality of life, not the quantity. We don’t make choices for (patients); we support and educate them to make choices for themselves.”

The day-to-day diversity of the job is what Schwallie likes the most. She said everyone is different, and she gets to meet all sorts of people from all walks of life.

“No day is like the other,” she said.

The biggest challenge she has faced in the profession is happening now. In this time of COVID-19, Schwallie said it is very difficult to wear double masks and face shields and still connect with people. It’s been a huge challenge to communicate with all these barriers.

Through it all, Schwallie said it is important to pay attention to self-care. She said she is lucky to have a wonderful team of coworkers who support each other through the tough cases and these frustrating times.