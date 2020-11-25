Central Linn says in-person learning up to the community

The Central Linn School District students could possibly return to in-person learning on Jan. 4. Whether that happens, the district says, is up to the community.

The district, which includes the communities of Brownsville, Halsey and Shedd, was holding in-person classes for K-3 students while older students were in comprehensive distance learning, meaning they do not physically attend class.

To date, there has not been a case of COVID-19 linked to the district, but the state has shifted metrics that determine when students can return to school.

Those metrics are based on county case counts of the virus.

"Current case counts in Linn County would lead to a mandatory shutdown of schools," said Superintendent Brian Gardner in a message to families on Tuesday.

Prior to Jan. 4, Central Linn is grandfathered into the old state metrics that allowed K-3 learning under certain circumstances. Those expire in January, and all districts must comply with the new metrics.