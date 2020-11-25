Central Linn says in-person learning up to the community

The Central Linn School District students could possibly return to in-person learning on Jan. 4. Whether that happens, the district says, is up to the community.
The district, which includes the communities of Brownsville, Halsey and Shedd, was holding in-person classes for K-3 students while older students were in comprehensive distance learning, meaning they do not physically attend class.
To date, there has not been a case of COVID-19 linked to the district, but the state has shifted metrics that determine when students can return to school.
Those metrics are based on county case counts of the virus.
"Current case counts in Linn County would lead to a mandatory shutdown of schools," said Superintendent Brian Gardner in a message to families on Tuesday.
Prior to Jan. 4, Central Linn is grandfathered into the old state metrics that allowed K-3 learning under certain circumstances. Those expire in January, and all districts must comply with the new metrics.
As of Wednesday, Linn County was reporting 1,024.1 cases of the virus per 100,000 population. Under the new state metrics, counties that have more than 200 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days must go to comprehensive distance learning for most students. Those districts can still offer limited in-person learning for students with special educational needs and other factors, including limited access to the internet.
"Individual responsibility for keeping ourselves, family and community safe over the next five weeks will determine if we have school on Jan. 4," Gardner said. "If we work hard at protecting ourselves and others I could be writing a letter explaining how we will be adding in-person instruction for all of our learners starting in January."
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced the seventh straight day of 1,000 or more new confirmed and presumptive daily cases. Greater Albany Public Schools, Lebanon Community Schools and Sweet Home School District stressed the importance of wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and good hygiene to get kids back in schools.
"If we do not take the steps necessary to stop local spread, our kids will be staying home after Christmas break," Gardner said. "Please be safe and help us get our kids back in school."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.