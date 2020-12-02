Central Linn to move to distance learning Monday

Last week, Central Linn School District Superintendent Brian Gardner said it was up to the community to control the spread of COVID-19, potentially allowing students to go back to class in December.
On Tuesday, he announced the district would immediately pause the majority of in-person learning and all students would move to comprehensive distance learning beginning Monday.
"COVID cases in Linn County have been averaging over 259 cases per 100,000 for the last two weeks, and local Halsey/Brownsville cases have tripled in one week," Gardner said in a statement to parents and families on Tuesday. "Although we have not yet seen the schools be a source of transmission, outside behavior has introduced COVID into the school community; this has made staffing particularly challenging. At this time, we feel it best that everyone stay home and stay safe."
Prior to the announcement, some students were receiving in-person learning under state guidance that allowed limited in-person instruction. Those services were stopped on Tuesday with few exceptions.
Grades K-3 were also receiving in-person instruction and will continue to do so on the current schedule through Thursday. On Friday, there will be no classes so that staff can prepare to transition to comprehensive distance learning.
Gardner expressed sadness that the district would be moving to CDL and said the district would continue to monitor the county's case count.
"We will be monitoring the amount of community spread and are hopeful that we can return after winter break," he said. "This depends on everyone doing their part to stop the spread. According to state metrics, cases must drop below 100 per 100,000 to get our kids back in school."
The state shifted the metrics that govern when districts could allow students back into class last month. The new metrics, state officials said, had been reached previously by counties and, therefore, were more attainable than the previous metrics.
COVID-19 caseloads have been increasing across the state, with daily counts surmounting 1,000 regularly. Linn County is classified as being at extreme risk for viral spread. Benton County was previously listed in the same category but is now considered high risk.
