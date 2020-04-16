Central Park work humming along

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The playground upgrade at Central Park in Corvallis is just a few weeks short of being done, reports Jackie Rochefort, the planner for the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department.

Key goals, Rochefort said, were to make the playground more inclusive and available for more kinds of users.

The $550,000 project’s first phase includes new fencing to better define the playground’s perimeter as well as a sand play area, an ADA sand play area, chess/checker tables and picnic tables. The Corvallis Fall Festival contributed the funding for the chess and checkers, with the bulk of the project being paid for by state grants.

Central Park has been a bit of a laboratory for the use of crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) principles, led by the work of Corvallis Police Department Officer Trevor Anderson.

Earlier projects at Central Park included limiting brush to a maximum of 2 feet high and trimming tree canopies to at least 6 feet off. The goal was an effort to improve sight lines — and make it harder for offenders to hide their behavior.