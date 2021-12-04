 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Champinefu Webinar Series ends Wednesday online

  • 0

The Champinefu Webinar Series will close its 2021 lectures with an event on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

"Oregon’s Water: What Coyote Can Teach Us" is set for 7 p.m. online. Free registration is available at https://bit.ly/champinefu3.

There has been a change in presenters for the lecture. David Harrelson, cultural resources department manager of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Tribes, and Kelly Dirksen, fish and wildlife program manager for the tribes, will now lead the event. They will discuss how Kalapuya traditional stories relate to water.

Kalapuya stories are written in and about the landscape, describing how water formed Kalapuya land and how local sovereign tribes are managing their own land and water to regenerate historical abundance and topography.

The series is sponsored by the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, the Spring Creek Project and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

People are also reading…

Further information is available by calling the library at 541-766-6793.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News