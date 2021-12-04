Champinefu Webinar Series ends Wednesday online

The Champinefu Webinar Series will close its 2021 lectures with an event on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

"Oregon’s Water: What Coyote Can Teach Us" is set for 7 p.m. online. Free registration is available at https://bit.ly/champinefu3.

There has been a change in presenters for the lecture. David Harrelson, cultural resources department manager of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Tribes, and Kelly Dirksen, fish and wildlife program manager for the tribes, will now lead the event. They will discuss how Kalapuya traditional stories relate to water.

Kalapuya stories are written in and about the landscape, describing how water formed Kalapuya land and how local sovereign tribes are managing their own land and water to regenerate historical abundance and topography.

The series is sponsored by the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, the Spring Creek Project and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

Further information is available by calling the library at 541-766-6793.

