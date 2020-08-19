CHANCE may get boost from CARA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A mid-valley non-profit that works with those experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental illness was given a chance on Wednesday.

CHANCE, which has offices in Albany and Corvallis, is in the process of moving its Albany location to Lyons Street in downtown and while demolition and some of the interior construction has been completed, the organization requested funding from the city's urban renewal district to complete the exterior.

The Central Albany Revitalization Area board spent more than an hour on Wednesday debating CHANCE's qualifications under the district's loan policies and whether or not the district was even in the business of handing out loans as it prepares to sunset.

Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry explained that CHANCE had come before the board in 2019 and was invited back to give a more in-depth presentation but that city staff would be comfortable if CARA put a lid on loan funding. The district, which is expected to begin its sunsetting process, has approximately $2 million left in spending authority and has dedicated a large chunk of that to the redevelopment of the waterfront area in downtown Albany.