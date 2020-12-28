Change for NAACP leadership in 2020

When Angel Harris began as president of the Corvallis/Albany NAACP, she said, people didn’t know a branch existed in Corvallis.
Now the group has seen its way through the difficulty of 2020, managing to find some good along the way.
“I can say NAACP Corvallis/Albany and people know what I’m talking about. And they can associate it with good work,” she said. “That is a success to me, in that we can support the success of our communities of color and our Black community. Those things tell me that we are on the right track. I think most of us do things to set it up for the next person.”
In January, Harris is set to step down as president, elevating the current vice president, Jason Dorsette, to the top position.
But Harris isn’t going anywhere.
“My family knows me well. Even though I’m not president, their mommy’s still on her grind,” she said. “I can be a partner in crime behind the scenes.”
In 2020, it was buzzing behind the scenes. The Corvallis/Albany branch distributed 73 emergency relief fund grants of $500 each to Black people in the community impacted by COVID-19, and a membership drive in February saw more than 200 people join the organization.
The murder of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed when a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes, may have encouraged some people to join NAACP, Harris said. But more importantly, she added, the group got people to actively participate and retain their membership.
“The murders,” she said of BIPOC people killed at the hands of law enforcement, “have been happening for how many years?”
Dorsette, who has been working alongside Harris in his capacity as vice president, noted it had been 400-plus years of death.
“We’ve increased significantly more than 100% of new members,” he said. “We’ve seen a really amazing uptick in people wanting to get involved. We’ve seen a greater interest in people willing to give money. We’ve launched and situated pretty well our Oregon State chapter, which is the only (collegiate) chapter in the Pacific Northwest.”
COVID-19 restrictions have helped membership as well. With social distancing in place, in-person meetings are off the table and have been moved to Zoom.
“We definitely get more participation (virtually) because Lebanon members don’t have to drive to Corvallis at 7 at night,” Harris said.
Those virtual meetings may continue under Dorsette, she said. As will the uptick in membership, they hope.
“Certainly, the murder of George Floyd played a role in the uptick,” Dorsette said. “But I think it’s because of the work that we’ve been doing before we’ve had these roles. People actually see us doing the work. They see us at the rallies, they see us at the marches, they see us at the town hall meetings. ... There is a trust in the local branch to not just talk the talk, but also walk the walk.”
Part of that walk has been building relationships with local school districts and organizations that deal with those experiencing homelessness.
“We’re working with so many different organizations and people in the community,” Harris said. “Those partnerships that we have … it just feels like a closer community. Whether it’s partnership events or calls to action.”
When Dorsette becomes president, he said he hopes to build on Harris’ work as well as work to strengthen accessibility to mental health services and resources for the LGBTQ+ community.
“I’m a mom, so a lot of what I do is setting things up for my kids,” Harris said. “I do that also with whatever I put my hand to. I know that what I do is here, but what Jason Dorsette does will be even better, and that gives me hope.”