Chaos coming with senior COVID-19 vaccine eligibility next week

County health agencies will be the front lines for telling those eligible where and when they might be able to be vaccinated. There is no central state registry or appointment line.

Allen said the fragmented system is necessary so that vaccination distribution matches the needs of local communities, not a "one-size-fits-all Portland" solution.

Brown acknowledged the beginning of an exasperating stretch as seniors and their families try to navigate the growing chasm between government's promise and delivery.

"I want to thank our seniors for their patience thus far, and for their continued patience in the coming days and weeks," Brown said. "We are still managing a scarce resource. There will be hiccups in this process, but we are going to get through them."

More than 350,000 people in Oregon — about 8.8% of the population — have received at least one shot of vaccine, ranking Oregon 12th in the nation.

Oregon's vaccine priority system is already straining to get shots for groups already eligible. Medical and health workers were in group 1A, which has been largely but not wholly completed.