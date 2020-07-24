Chaplen to run for Corvallis council in Ward 6
Chaplen to run for Corvallis council in Ward 6

  Updated
Community volunteer Laurie Chaplen has announced plans to run for the Corvallis City Council in Ward 6.

Chaplen is seeking to replace two-term councilor Nancy Wyse, who is the Democratic nominee for Position 3 on the Benton County Board of Commissioners and is not seeking re-election.

“I decided to run for Ward 6 as I have a strong belief in giving back to the community,” said Chaplen, who is an avid backyard beekeeper, a master recycler and a member of Benton County’s Certified Emergency Response team that works on emergency planning issues.

Chaplen said the issues she hopes to work on are homelessness, sustainability (fiscal and environmental), increasing the diversity of employers present in the community and helping the marginalized communities in Corvallis.

Chaplen is the second non-incumbent to announce plans to run for a council seat. Gabe Shepherd, a 2018 Oregon State University engineering graduate and member of the city’s Budget Commission, is running in Ward 4. Barbara Bull, a three-term councilor in the ward to the north, west and south of OSU, has not announced her plans for the fall.

Because Corvallis councilors serve two-year terms all nine seats will be up for grabs in November.

Mayor Biff Traber is serving his second four-year term. He was re-elected in 2018 and will not be on the ballot in the fall.

Councilors Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) all told the Gazette-Times they plan to seek re-election for new terms.

Laurie Chaplen

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Packets are available for Corvallis City Council candidates to pick up election packets. They are available at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cm/page/election-information. Those with questions should call City Recorder Carla Holzworth at 541-766-6729, Ext. 5075 or email Carla.holzworth@corvallisoregon.gov.

Completed petitions may be filed between Monday and Aug. 14.

Corvallis City Council seats are non-partisan and there is no primary. Election day is Nov. 3.

