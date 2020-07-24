Chaplen to run for Corvallis council in Ward 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community volunteer Laurie Chaplen has announced plans to run for the Corvallis City Council in Ward 6.

Chaplen is seeking to replace two-term councilor Nancy Wyse, who is the Democratic nominee for Position 3 on the Benton County Board of Commissioners and is not seeking re-election.

“I decided to run for Ward 6 as I have a strong belief in giving back to the community,” said Chaplen, who is an avid backyard beekeeper, a master recycler and a member of Benton County’s Certified Emergency Response team that works on emergency planning issues.

Chaplen said the issues she hopes to work on are homelessness, sustainability (fiscal and environmental), increasing the diversity of employers present in the community and helping the marginalized communities in Corvallis.

Chaplen is the second non-incumbent to announce plans to run for a council seat. Gabe Shepherd, a 2018 Oregon State University engineering graduate and member of the city’s Budget Commission, is running in Ward 4. Barbara Bull, a three-term councilor in the ward to the north, west and south of OSU, has not announced her plans for the fall.

Because Corvallis councilors serve two-year terms all nine seats will be up for grabs in November.