Charity breakfast moves to online (Sept. 19)

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis will host the annual Celebrate Kids Breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday online.

The event, in its 22nd year, has been one of the largest sources of funding for the club. The 30-minute event is open to the community.

Since March, the organization has served daily meals and provided emergency childcare services for the school-age children of essential workers. Funds raised will be used to keep costs low for full-day care for working families.

The club’s operational costs are $45 per child per day, but the club charges families only $20 per child per day. For families who cannot afford the fees, there is a sliding scale to reduce that cost.

The club has a $51,000 per month funding gap because of its shift to full-day emergency child care, the club’s low fees and the need to add staff members.

As of Wednesday night, a link will be added to www.bgccorvallis.org/CKB to take guests to the event the next morning. Guests can chose to use Facebook, YouTube or Zoom.

