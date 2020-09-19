Charity breakfast moves to online (Sept. 19)

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis will host the annual Celebrate Kids Breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday online.
The event, in its 22nd year, has been one of the largest sources of funding for the club. The 30-minute event is open to the community.
Since March, the organization has served daily meals and provided emergency childcare services for the school-age children of essential workers. Funds raised will be used to keep costs low for full-day care for working families.
The club’s operational costs are $45 per child per day, but the club charges families only $20 per child per day. For families who cannot afford the fees, there is a sliding scale to reduce that cost.
The club has a $51,000 per month funding gap because of its shift to full-day emergency child care, the club’s low fees and the need to add staff members.
As of Wednesday night, a link will be added to www.bgccorvallis.org/CKB to take guests to the event the next morning. Guests can chose to use Facebook, YouTube or Zoom.
