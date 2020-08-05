Child care in the fall will be a community effort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are more than 9,000 children enrolled in Greater Albany Public Schools and, come the fall, it's going to take a village to take care of them.

Given the fact that Oregon's positive test rate for COVID-19 continues to hover close to or above the 5% metric set by state for safe reopening, it appears that all students in grades K-12 will be starting the school year through distance education.

Unable to send children back to classrooms, families must now turn their attention to finding suitable child care options that will not include GAPS facilities.

In a message posted to the district website on Tuesday, Superintendent Melissa Goff suggested families contact the Linn County Commission with their ideas surrounding child care.

"In my conversations with the commissioners, I have shared my hope that we can work together within our spheres of oversight," Goff said on Wednesday. "Opening learning to in-person instruction is a responsibility of the school district. There are areas related to the closure, however, with which we have solicited help from the county and believe could be a worthy cause for the state to support with financial resources."