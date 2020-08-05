Child care in the fall will be a community effort

There are more than 9,000 children enrolled in Greater Albany Public Schools and, come the fall, it's going to take a village to take care of them.
Given the fact that Oregon's positive test rate for COVID-19 continues to hover close to or above the 5% metric set by state for safe reopening, it appears that all students in grades K-12 will be starting the school year through distance education.
Unable to send children back to classrooms, families must now turn their attention to finding suitable child care options that will not include GAPS facilities.
In a message posted to the district website on Tuesday, Superintendent Melissa Goff suggested families contact the Linn County Commission with their ideas surrounding child care.
"In my conversations with the commissioners, I have shared my hope that we can work together within our spheres of oversight," Goff said on Wednesday. "Opening learning to in-person instruction is a responsibility of the school district. There are areas related to the closure, however, with which we have solicited help from the county and believe could be a worthy cause for the state to support with financial resources."
Among the areas where GAPS believes the county can help is educating the public about the virus — a campaign, for example, that stresses the importance of wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and practicing proper hygiene. Goff also said the county could explore seeking additional financial support for Linn County Mental Health to hire more mental health therapists for home visits to support students and families as well as assigning the Linn County emergency management leadership to lead a child care task force.
On Tuesday, the Linn County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency that aimed to develop opportunities for children to socialize and engage in physical activity as COVID-19 continues to impact traditional means of doing so.
Speaking on the board's action on Wednesday, Commissioner Will Tucker said the commission was focused on using its political influence to work with the state on current metrics and think outside the box on how to best help kids within the county's authority. Hiring additional counselors, as suggested by Goff, he said, would rely on GAPS funding.
According to Goff, the district — stripped of two-thirds of its Student Success Act funds due to the pandemic — is no longer in a position to hire additional counselors. Additionally, she said the ideas put forth by the district were just that — ideas on how the county and district can work together to support students and ease the burden on families.
Goff added that, in communication with the county commission, GAPS' contribution to child care in the near future "will generally be in-kind support and collaboration around planning," she said. "As a significant employer in Linn County, we can also do our part to free up child care slots within the community. We hope to model for other employers several ways to provide flexibility to employees during this global health pandemic."
Child care options for families currently are limited to those that existed prior to the pandemic, with certain programs limited by restrictions surrounding social distancing.
"We have a challenge in child care here in Linn County," Tucker said — a statement GAPS has long agreed with, noting that the district also contends with child care shortages in Benton County, where it also has schools.
"We want our students back in school," Goff said. Her decision to hold back K-3 students should Benton and Linn County meet county metrics set by the state, she said, was based on science and guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education. For students to return to school, GAPS has noted, the best way community members can help is to adhere to the guidance set forth by OHA that includes wearing face coverings, engaging in social distancing and using proper hygiene to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Regardless of child care opportunities within GAPS, Goff said all students would be engaged in learning when school starts in September.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.