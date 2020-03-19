Childcare rules relaxed but grandparents still called upon during COVID-19 closures

"I am the sole guardian of my granddaughter, and am also in the high risk category," said Corvallis resident Kathy Berg.

Berg has been caring for her granddaughter since she was an infant. Now a teenager, schools are closed and Berg is responsible for care. How many other grandparents are shouldering the sudden influx of students out of class is difficult to know.

"We aren't able to definitively say what the number would be," a spokesperson for Greater Albany Public Schools said.

Corvallis School District also does not track statistics surrounding grandparents as caretakers. According to Superintendent Ryan Noss, the district has no plans to do so amid COVID-19.

"I recognize this is a difficult time and that childcare is a real concern," he said. "At the same time, what we're trying to prepare for is the support of a structure for our emergency preparedness as COVID-19 continues to progress."

Gov. Kate Brown ordered some districts to provide childcare for emergency services personnel and health care workers. Those districts haven't yet been identified but local districts are studying their capacity including infrastructure and staffing.

"I do think that everyone should’ve been quarantined to stop the spread earlier so that there would be fewer cases and we’d get over this more quickly, which would be better for everyone health wise and financially," Berg said, noting that it was a complex issue. "School children are much more likely to get infected, so I thought not closing schools was a big mistake. I was going to keep my granddaughter at home, but then the school district decided to close schools. My only concern now is that they don’t open schools too early."

