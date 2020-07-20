Children lifeflighted after being struck by watercraft at Foster Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two children sustained life threatening injuries after a watercraft struck a crowd at Foster Lake in Sweet Home.

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old male was operating a personal watercraft near Lewis Creek when he lost control of the vehicle. The watercraft sped towards shore, striking "multiple people," who were swimming at the time, according to LCSO.

Two children, whose ages and genders were not released, sustained life threatening injuries. One child was flown to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland while the other was initially flown to Riverbend in Springfield. The second child was subsequently flown to Legacy Emmanuel as well.

An additional injury was reported later to Lebanon Community Hospital. The nature of that injury and the identity of the person who reported it was not released.

The 23-year-old male, who was not identified, is cooperating with law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information, video, or photographs related to the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Colin Pyle at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office (541) 967-3950.

