Children's Farm Home opens second upgraded child psychiatric facility

“We used the same construction and architecture teams, so we were able to keep most of the plans the same, although we did have multiple 'lessons learned' discussions, now that we’ve been living and working in Sequoia and know what worked and didn’t,” Eagan said. “We worked closely with clients and families to talk about their needs, as well as with the staff working in the building, and changed a few elements to improve the design.”

Fortis Construction and TVA Architects headed the Redwood project, according to Eagan. The buildings being replaced were erected as long ago as the 1930s, when mental health treatment took much longer and was all but a different world.

“Mental health has changed a lot over the past century,” Eagan said, “and we try to have residential interventions be one within a continuum of care that ideally helps support children and families to live together in their own homes, so residential care is now only for acute mental health crisis and is designed to be much shorter.”

Eagan said the building design includes nature “visible through every window,” increased natural light, noise dampening and heated floors.