Chlorine shortage not impacting mid-valley water systems, public pools

The Pacific Northwest chlorine shortage, stemming from a plant shutdown in Longview, Washington, so far is having just a minor affect on mid-valley water systems and public pools.

Most city water systems have enough supply in reserve to ride out the shortage, given that officials at the Westlake chemical plant in Longview say they hope to resume production by the end of the month. The plant, which services clients through the Northwest, experienced a major electrical failure.

There is good news for pool operators and users as the weather heats up. The chemical compounds that pools use to treat their water are not related to those produced in Longview and no shortages are foreseen.

The biggest impact so far of the shortage has been in Albany and Corvallis, where city officials are asking the community to voluntarily conserve water through actions such as limiting outdoor use, taking shorter showers, only running full loads of dishes and laundry and using a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways.

Albany water utility superintendent Scott LaRoque said that the city has about a 20-day supply, which he described as “in the normal range.”