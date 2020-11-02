Christmas Storybook Land makes its way downtown

Those disappointed that Christmas Storybook Land has been canceled due to COVID-19 can still take part in the Albany tradition with families in tow by heading downtown and peeking in windows.
Christmas Storybook Land will be holding a scavenger hunt in downtown Albany starting this week with classic scenes from the holiday event throughout the years taking up residence in the windows of local businesses. The scavenger hunt will run through Nov. 27.
"The main point is to try and get more food for Fish of Albany; that's our main focus," said Storybook Land board member Joyce Moreira. "But we wanted something fun for the family."
Every year, the scenes that usually fill the Linn County Expo Center bring families in and, subsequently, canned and boxed food donations for Fish.
But due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing mandates, the holiday event has been canceled in its traditional form and instead will go the drive-through route.
And while it still means Fish will receive donations, the group is hoping to boost participation with the November scavenger hunt.
Beginning Thursday, six scenes will be set up around downtown for people to try and spot. Once they do, the idea is centered around taking a selfie and posting it to Christmas Storybook Land's Facebook page.
Once all six scenes are found and all six selfies taken, names will be entered into a prize drawing.
But what the three prizes are and how people can find clues as to the scenes' locations, Moreira and the rest of the board aren't saying just yet.
"I don't want to give too many hints, but on Nov. 4 (Wednesday) we'll have some hints to help people know where the scenes might be," Moreira said.
Those who do go hunting for the classic holiday scenes are also invited to bring food donations to drop off at several decorated food boxes that will be placed throughout the downtown area.
The winners of the prizes will be drawn by Santa on the first day of the drive-in event on Dec. 5.
