Christmas Storybook Land makes its way downtown

Those disappointed that Christmas Storybook Land has been canceled due to COVID-19 can still take part in the Albany tradition with families in tow by heading downtown and peeking in windows.

Christmas Storybook Land will be holding a scavenger hunt in downtown Albany starting this week with classic scenes from the holiday event throughout the years taking up residence in the windows of local businesses. The scavenger hunt will run through Nov. 27.

"The main point is to try and get more food for Fish of Albany; that's our main focus," said Storybook Land board member Joyce Moreira. "But we wanted something fun for the family."

Every year, the scenes that usually fill the Linn County Expo Center bring families in and, subsequently, canned and boxed food donations for Fish.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing mandates, the holiday event has been canceled in its traditional form and instead will go the drive-through route.

And while it still means Fish will receive donations, the group is hoping to boost participation with the November scavenger hunt.