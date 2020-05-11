Churches file lawsuit against Gov. Brown

“Implicit repealers are disfavored in the law,” he said. “Courts usually try not to find a conflict unless it’s evident and necessary.”

In other words, the 2012 constitutional amendment doesn’t necessarily sweep away the powers granted by the earlier emergency statutes unless they’re flatly irreconcilable with it, Kanter said.

It’s possible the “catastrophic disaster” powers described in the constitutional provision are in a separate category from the emergency statutes being used to address the coronavirus, he said. “You may have a limited notion of what a catastrophe is, which may or may not include this.”

It’s likely that Gov. Brown will argue that she chose to invoke the earlier emergency statutes rather than the constitutional “catastrophic disaster” provision, said Paul Diller, a law professor at Willamette University specializing in legal structures and public health.

Specifically, the constitutional provision would have endowed the governor with greater fiscal powers she hasn’t yet tried to use, such as spending “kicker” funds, re-allocating gas tax money and exceeding the state’s debt limit, he said.