Circle changes backed by residents at outreach session

Twenty-nine people testified by phone during the 80-minute comment period of the virtual session, with 23 favoring the plan and six opposing it. The numbers were markedly different from the letters the Gazette-Times published on the issue, with 10 letter-writers opposing the plan and seven favoring it.

The key changes to Circle will be a reduction from four vehicle lanes to two for most of its run from west of 29th to Highland. There will be a continuous center turn lane (one exists now only from Kings to 17th) and buffered bike lanes will be added.

Intersections at 29th, Kings and Highland will remain in their current configuration with two vehicle lanes in each direction plus a turn lane.

One trend in the public comments was that even proponents of the plan felt that continually forcing motorists and bicyclists to adjust to a changing number of lanes might cause confusion. In fact, a sizable number of those favoring the plan called for its implementation throughout the entire section of Circle from Highland to just past 29th.

Key issues raised by opponents were potential traffic snarls because of the lane reductions and possible cut-through traffic on local streets in response. Some also claimed that Circle already is safe in its current configuration.