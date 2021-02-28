Circle Church of Christ in Corvallis holds first winter clothes giveaway

The Circle Church of Christ in Corvallis has been distributing free clothing to people in the area for nearly four decades, but their giveaway Saturday marked a new era.
The church held the first seasonal clothing giveaway in its history. Typically, they hold one main event each year before school starts in the fall. Volunteer Linda Chuinard said the changes were made in response to the pandemic and in an effort to help as many people as possible.
Chuinard said it’s an exciting change in her 35 years of experience.
“For me, it’s wonderful,” Chuinard said. “It’s something I’m very passionate about.”
The next event is planned tentatively for May and will focus on clothes for children and babies.
Chuinard’s time with the giveaways began when working with her mother and now Chuinard’s daughter, Alyssa Fieldhouse, is a volunteer. Fieldhouse, 27, said she’s been involved with the giveaways since she can remember, but she has been actively volunteering since she was in high school.
“We like being known as that church that gives away the clothing,” Chuinard said, adding they’ve working closely with shelters and other organizations in the area.
Kaitlyn Potter of Corvallis said she saw the sign for the giveaway as she passed by and decided to stop in. Potter herself was delivering a box of food to someone near the church as part of her volunteer work with the Marys River Gleaners.
Potter said she loves community aid events like the clothing giveaway, and cherishes opportunities to be an active participant in the community.
Chuinard said the support from the community is always palpable — even different congregations donate. For Chuinard and others, volunteering to distribute clothing to those who need it is scriptural, but also just the right thing to do. For the winter clothing giveaway, the Zion Lutheran quilt ministry in Corvallis donated 30 heavy quilts.
“You can get down to the nitty gritty of your faith, but ultimately serving together that way is a good thing and it just makes out community that much stronger,” Chuinard said.
