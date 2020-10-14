Cities starting fall leaf pickup programs

• Make sure leaves do not block catch basins or storm drains.

• Avoid parking vehicles near leaf piles. Republic Services cannot collect leaves blocked by vehicles.

The fall leaf program is the only time leaves may be deposited in piles in the street. Using blowers to scatter leaves across the street is not allowed. At no time may grass, branches, limbs, or other debris be deposited in the street. Republic Services will not pick up piles of combined branches and leaves. Please use your yard debris container for these items.

To report service problems or for additional information regarding leaf pile pick-up, contact Republic Services at 541-754-0444.

Albany

Republic Services will be picking up leaves during three two-week periods. The dates are Oct. 26 through Nov. 6, Nov. 9 through Nov. 19 and Nov. 30 through Dec. 11.

The exact date for leaf pickup at your location during each two-week period can vary depending on the volume of leaves. You can also use your yard debris cart or compost piles to dispose of leaves any time.