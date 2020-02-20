City Club of Corvallis panel to address 2020 vision

The City Club of Corvallis will address the state of the city in a new decade in a Feb. 24 event at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St,. Corvallis.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, Corvallis Public Schools Superintendent Ryan Noss and Economic Development Manager Kate Porsche are this year’s forum panelists. Topics will cover sustainability, economics, housing and education. An audience question-and-answer session follows the presentation.

A catered lunch from Valley Catering will be available for $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. To reserve lunch, email info@cityclubofcorvallis.org by Friday, Feb. 21. Online credit card payments will also be accepted at https://cityclubofcorvallis.org/pay-for-lunch/.

Any questions regarding the luncheon can be directed to the City Club of Corvallis at https://cityclubofcorvallis.org/.

