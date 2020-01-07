City to explore partnership for development

The Albany City Council directed staff on Monday to negotiate a draft agreement with Metropolitan Land Group to help develop a 226-lot subdivision in South Albany.
The development, at Columbus and Ellingson Street on land known as the Henshaw Farm property, was originally approved in 2014. However, costs of development have soared and city staff recommended a public/private partnership to help move development along.
According to Development Services Manager Matthew Ruettgers, the property was granted its land use in 2004 but the cost to development was prohibitive and the approval expired. Now, Ruettgers said, the project's approval is close to expiration again after being approved for a second time in 2014.
The issue, staff said, boils down to the cost of improving frontage and wetlands issues and System Development Charges (SDC) fees. The fees are charged to new developments to offset the added use of roads and other amenities in the city's system cause by additional new residents or businesses. SDC fees the city collects can only be used for certain projects. Currently, according to staff, the city has $2 million in SDC dollars not assigned to a certain project.
You have free articles remaining.
The developers for the Henshaw Farm land have to construct curbs, water, sewer and other improvements to Columbus and Ellingson. For constructing the improvements, the developer would receive SDC credits. In the Henshaw Farms property case, the number of improvements and size of the parcels, Ruettgers said, means the numbers of credits can't be fully utilized and the developers would be leaving more than $900,000 on the table.
Staff recommended using $500,000 of the city's SDC funds to help offset development costs.
In a letter submitted to the council, the developer noted that in 2018, improvements were estimated to cost just over $2 million. The available SDC credits, they said, added up to $1,104,204.
"We can expect 2020 costs to be even higher with a greater deficit in unused credit," the letter read.
The project, according to staff, would help usher in the South Albany Area Plan and provide infrastructure for water and sewer for future developments. The fees associated with future water connections in the area from future residents, staff said, would be over $300,000, helping to offset the proposed $500,000 expense in aiding the development.
Council Alex Johnson II made the motion to direct staff to negotiate a draft agreement with the developers and bring it back to Council at a later date.