City to explore partnership for development

The Albany City Council directed staff on Monday to negotiate a draft agreement with Metropolitan Land Group to help develop a 226-lot subdivision in South Albany.

The development, at Columbus and Ellingson Street on land known as the Henshaw Farm property, was originally approved in 2014. However, costs of development have soared and city staff recommended a public/private partnership to help move development along.

According to Development Services Manager Matthew Ruettgers, the property was granted its land use in 2004 but the cost to development was prohibitive and the approval expired. Now, Ruettgers said, the project's approval is close to expiration again after being approved for a second time in 2014.

The issue, staff said, boils down to the cost of improving frontage and wetlands issues and System Development Charges (SDC) fees. The fees are charged to new developments to offset the added use of roads and other amenities in the city's system cause by additional new residents or businesses. SDC fees the city collects can only be used for certain projects. Currently, according to staff, the city has $2 million in SDC dollars not assigned to a certain project.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}