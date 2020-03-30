City to offer loans to local businesses

The Albany City Council will partner with a local lending institution to offer loans to businesses impacted by changes in consumer habits fueled by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, via virtual meeting, the Council convened and heard from Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry, who said the current situation was humbling to watch from an economic standpoint.

"The path is by no way, clear," he said, noting that the closures put in place by Gov. Kate Brown at the state level and President Donald Trump at the federal level were restricting social activities.

The orders call for social distancing — maintaining a six-foot distance from other people. Statewide, non-essential businesses are closed while restaurants and bars have been banned from hosting dine-in services.

"We have no idea how long people will be affected," Sherry said.

Under the proposal, the city would partner with Community Lending Works, a financial institution which provides business and personal loans throughout Oregon. The company cited an effort it was manning in Lane County similar to the one proposed on Monday.

