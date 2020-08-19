City urged to play "hardball" with ODOT

“I’ve kind of been a conduit to get questions answered,” said Rayfield, a Corvallis Democrat. “I’ll be there to support the council in whatever decision they move forward with.”

Can he help find state money to make the project pencil out? Maybe.

Rayfield said that the state has funds available for alternative transportation projects, which seems to fit the plan for the current bridge. Rayfield also noted that sometimes projects come in below the estimate. Thus, if the new bridge winds up costing less than $72 million, there might be money left over for the old one.

“Those are the kinds of things I can help with,” said Rayfield.

The three-term representative says he knows full well the challenges the city faces with regard to finances, noting the way the city has depended on local property tax levies to help keep city services going.

“Does the city feel it can support moving a bridge along with the other things the residents of Corvallis want?” Rayfield asked.