Clackamas fisherman drowns in Santiam River

A Clackamas man drowned in the Santiam River on Saturday after he fell out of a boat while fishing near the confluence with the Willamette River, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Schweitzer was 64.

At 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched for a water rescue. The caller reported that both he and Schweitzer had fallen into the Santiam off a 15-foot aluminum boat. The caller added that he was able to make it to shore safely, but Schweitzer was still unaccounted for, the news release states.

Prior to emergency crews arriving on scene, kayakers located Schweitzer in the water and began performing CPR in an attempt to resuscitate him.

An ambulance from the Jefferson Fire District transported Schweitzer to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies determined that neither person in the boat was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, according to the news release.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Albany Fire Department and the Salem Fire Department.

