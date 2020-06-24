Class of 2020: Crescent Valley High School

Class of 2020: Crescent Valley High School

{{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic pulled the plug on traditional graduation ceremonies this year, but Crescent Valley High School still found a way to give the Class of 2020 a proper sendoff.

Seniors and their families gathered at the Benton County Fairgrounds on June 6, then paraded to the school in their cars — many of them specially decorated for the occasion — to pick up their diplomas and move on to the next chapter of their lives.

At the school, students jumped out of their cars, announced their own names into the microphone and posed for photos.

Radio station KFIR 720 AM broadcast the event live and aired pre-recorded speeches from students and staff.

Candidates

Katelyn Jan Abernathy

Trevor Yukio Adams

Mithril Sojourner Ajootian

Izaiah Anthony Alatorre

Jesslin Angeline Allen

Lane Michael Alvis

Damian Alejandro Avalos

Daniel Leon Baer

Rita Maia Pestana Ramos Barbosa

Tanner Israel Barlow

Maximillian Gabriel Beard

Amelia Kristin Beck

Quentin Wesley Beers

Bianka Bejarano

Sydney Elena Berrey

Elliana Marie Berry

Everett Truman Bottorff

Raymond Hayes Bourke

Sierra Rose Braaten

Lindsay Christine Braibish

Audrey Rose Brandis

Jensen Evan Braught

Giulia Braun

Hannah Lee Briggs

Dânte Cyrus Brown

Megan Gisele Brunelle

Julianna Denae Burg

Lindy Madigan Buxton

Lane Anderson Byer

Melissa LeeAnn Cadwell

Cody Shawn Campbell

Maggie Kathleen Campbell

Cora Mao Liang Canning

Santos Domingo Cantu

Jonny Javier Castillo

Regina Alexis Chacon

Alexander Clifford Chamberlain

Samantha Marie Chamberlain

Griffin Henry Chapo

Austin Trevor Cole

Drew Anthony Converse

Alannah May Cooper

Trevor Liam Cowan

Francesca Criscione

Alexander Charles Cypriano

Peyton Lindsey Kayne Dale

Kathleen Ryan Davis

Merel De Leenheer

Nicole Helene deBellefeuille

Angelina Vanessa Delgado

Eva Esmee Dengel

Bryanna Lynn Dicey

Andrew James Dilley

Kayli Ann Drahn

Leona Drastikova

Katherine Olivia Kamalu Onalani Duncan

Claire Christine Dupuy

Lauren Elena Dye

Anthony Gene Eck

Barron Hyun Fitzpatrick Egna

Brianna Liane Elliott

Jacob Anthony Emry

Hunter Jacob-William Evans

Marielle Quinn Fehrenbacher

Emily Marie Ferren

Kara Jo Fightmaster

Sophie Isabella Fisher

Isaac William Frame

Maxwell Anthony Franklin

Natasha Carmella Freilinger

Jesse Christopher Ryan Frolander

Iris Fu

John Allen Fuller

Kairen K. Garber

Kayla Shay Gardner

Madeleine Rose Gaskill

Lennard Geese

Ian Nicholas Gimino

Aurora Page Godek

Connor B. Goodwin

Jacob Gerard Graff

Gwen Anne Gray

Matthew James Gray

Madeleine Jane Guillaumot

Ender Richard Hale

Joy Dahee Han

Elyse Fuxing Hanen

Hannah Mallory Harris

Devin Lawrence Hartley

Guthrie Lucas Hausken

Payton William Heinrich

Camren Kona Hemzacek

Isaac Javier Heredia

Evan Kainani Meleana Herman

Olivia Ly Herrera

Madison Rose Hess

Alexandra Michelle Hicks

Elizabeth Jean Hodgert

Taylor Gray Holder

Heidi Alexandra Hortsch

Jessica Leigh Hovermale

Molly Sophia Howard

Kade Lee Hunnemuller

Sarah Grace Irwin

Allison Jeune Jackson

Georgia Faith Jans

Egan N. Jimenez

Samantha S. Joh

Leah Octavia Kalman

Danielle Renee Karageorge

Adrianna Skye Kazmaier

Maya Marie Keist

Dustin Joseph Kelley

Maggie Sage Kemp

Mattin John Khoshzaban

Christian Yun Kim

Hanmin Kim

Jessica Tram-Anh Kim

Vincent Sterling Kincade

Helen Christine Kirby

Katherine Grace Kirby

Aleksandr Charles Kirkpatrick

Hunter James Kirkpatrick

Yuna Koike

Pranav Jay Kolluri

Kelly William Kroeger

Cecile Isabelle Laundre Hernandez

Kaiya Hope Leamy

Jenny Lee

Sophie Elizabeth Leid

Joshua Seth Lembke

Chase Elliot Lending

Oscar Lamec Lerma Dominguez

Paula Lomónaco Martínez

Meredith Rose Love

Elias Maxwell Lunsford

Luke Anthony Lutnesky

Ema Sue Lutt

Daniel Micah Allan Lyon

Claire Elizabeth Macy

William Kainalu Madeira-Reyes

Alexander Nicklaus Maestri

Ethan Cooper Main

Alyssa Aimée Marske

Alexis Ann Martin

Sierra Kate Martin

Kaysee Esther May

Zoey Della McKee

Trenton Conrad McNally

Todd-Fantao Meng

Jonathan Paul Merten

Chasen John Michalczik

Joshua Zaven Miles

Emma Colleen Mitchell

Leo Aiden Morag

Brianna Lynn Murphy

Megan Elizabeth Nebeker

Roam Elijah Neff

Elliott Cane Nichols

Conner Jacob Nybro

Ruby Lane Obermann

Garrett Quinn Olbrich

Austin Olivas

Kelvyn Olivas

Mitchell David Oliver

Carlie Rose Olivetti

Teeghan Willow O'Neill

Neal Joshua Ornes

Taylor Cameron Palmer

Logan Edward Pawlowski

Spencer Thomas Pederson

Casey William Pfeil

Rosemary Nicole Phillips

Jasper Maxwell Pollock

Agustina Prado Ruiz

Carter Wilson Precourt

Wesley Bryant Raab

Joshua Douglas Reese

Walker Daniel Riney

Hannah McKinley Robb

Connor Austin Robson

John Henry Ruiz

Micah Lauren Schmidt

Danielle Catherine Scutero

Dahlia Bandele Seiter

Menkaure Ben Sevilla-Bazan

Cecelia Amanda Fern Shaffer

Sahana Surya Shah

Shaakirun Shaik

Pau Simpson Crusafon

Christian Michael Sinclair

Nicolas Vaughn Sirianni

Jayshi Rose Marie Sloan

Eli Briggs Smart

Catarina Ann Smith

Devin Michael Smith

Jordyn Sundara Smith

Boĵan Soskíc

Olivia Mae Spreadbury

Ajay Sridhar

Alexandra Noel Kerrisk Staben

Lucienne Nicole Stahlbaum

Elise Sarah Jeanne Steinberg

Jack Reese Stevenson

Menzie Marie Still

Leonardo Shiuchi Sun

Melanie Grace Swearingen

Clifford Calvin Shadwick-Tagaban

Brigitte Eva Teglassy

Nebiy Temesgen

Trevor Martin Thibert

Barbara Thieme

Hannah Elizabeth Thomas

Gabriel Toea

Carlos H. Torres

Cameron Pilar Tracy

Logan Chance Utter

Aldo Valadez Moreno

Brock Ryan Vanden Bos

Anusha Vasudevan

Reed Spencer Vega

Tais A. Vega

Erik Leon Ventura

Andrew Scott Vester

Priscilla Mongkhoune Virasak

Kamuela B. K. Wa'a

Hannah Breayn Wakefield

Hunter Ollen Watkins

Abigayle Jane Whitnah

Michael Theodore Will

Samuel Jacob Wolfe

Lillian Wu

Kyle K. Yim

More online

For information on the school's valedictorians and salutatorians, see the online version of this story at www.gazettetimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News