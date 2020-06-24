Class of 2020: Crescent Valley High School

The coronavirus pandemic pulled the plug on traditional graduation ceremonies this year, but Crescent Valley High School still found a way to give the Class of 2020 a proper sendoff.
Seniors and their families gathered at the Benton County Fairgrounds on June 6, then paraded to the school in their cars — many of them specially decorated for the occasion — to pick up their diplomas and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
At the school, students jumped out of their cars, announced their own names into the microphone and posed for photos.
Radio station KFIR 720 AM broadcast the event live and aired pre-recorded speeches from students and staff.
Candidates
Katelyn Jan Abernathy
Trevor Yukio Adams
Mithril Sojourner Ajootian
Izaiah Anthony Alatorre
Jesslin Angeline Allen
Lane Michael Alvis
Damian Alejandro Avalos
Daniel Leon Baer
Rita Maia Pestana Ramos Barbosa
Tanner Israel Barlow
Maximillian Gabriel Beard
Amelia Kristin Beck
Quentin Wesley Beers
Bianka Bejarano
Sydney Elena Berrey
Elliana Marie Berry
Everett Truman Bottorff
Raymond Hayes Bourke
Sierra Rose Braaten
Lindsay Christine Braibish
Audrey Rose Brandis
Jensen Evan Braught
Giulia Braun
Hannah Lee Briggs
Dânte Cyrus Brown
Megan Gisele Brunelle
Julianna Denae Burg
Lindy Madigan Buxton
Lane Anderson Byer
Melissa LeeAnn Cadwell
Cody Shawn Campbell
Maggie Kathleen Campbell
Cora Mao Liang Canning
Santos Domingo Cantu
Jonny Javier Castillo
Regina Alexis Chacon
Alexander Clifford Chamberlain
Samantha Marie Chamberlain
Griffin Henry Chapo
Austin Trevor Cole
Drew Anthony Converse
Alannah May Cooper
Trevor Liam Cowan
Francesca Criscione
Alexander Charles Cypriano
Peyton Lindsey Kayne Dale
Kathleen Ryan Davis
Merel De Leenheer
Nicole Helene deBellefeuille
Angelina Vanessa Delgado
Eva Esmee Dengel
Bryanna Lynn Dicey
Andrew James Dilley
Kayli Ann Drahn
Leona Drastikova
Katherine Olivia Kamalu Onalani Duncan
Claire Christine Dupuy
Lauren Elena Dye
Anthony Gene Eck
Barron Hyun Fitzpatrick Egna
Brianna Liane Elliott
Jacob Anthony Emry
Hunter Jacob-William Evans
Marielle Quinn Fehrenbacher
Emily Marie Ferren
Kara Jo Fightmaster
Sophie Isabella Fisher
Isaac William Frame
Maxwell Anthony Franklin
Natasha Carmella Freilinger
Jesse Christopher Ryan Frolander
Iris Fu
John Allen Fuller
Kairen K. Garber
Kayla Shay Gardner
Madeleine Rose Gaskill
Lennard Geese
Ian Nicholas Gimino
Aurora Page Godek
Connor B. Goodwin
Jacob Gerard Graff
Gwen Anne Gray
Matthew James Gray
Madeleine Jane Guillaumot
Ender Richard Hale
Joy Dahee Han
Elyse Fuxing Hanen
Hannah Mallory Harris
Devin Lawrence Hartley
Guthrie Lucas Hausken
Payton William Heinrich
Camren Kona Hemzacek
Isaac Javier Heredia
Evan Kainani Meleana Herman
Olivia Ly Herrera
Madison Rose Hess
Alexandra Michelle Hicks
Elizabeth Jean Hodgert
Taylor Gray Holder
Heidi Alexandra Hortsch
Jessica Leigh Hovermale
Molly Sophia Howard
Kade Lee Hunnemuller
Sarah Grace Irwin
Allison Jeune Jackson
Georgia Faith Jans
Egan N. Jimenez
Samantha S. Joh
Leah Octavia Kalman
Danielle Renee Karageorge
Adrianna Skye Kazmaier
Maya Marie Keist
Dustin Joseph Kelley
Maggie Sage Kemp
Mattin John Khoshzaban
Christian Yun Kim
Hanmin Kim
Jessica Tram-Anh Kim
Vincent Sterling Kincade
Helen Christine Kirby
Katherine Grace Kirby
Aleksandr Charles Kirkpatrick
Hunter James Kirkpatrick
Yuna Koike
Pranav Jay Kolluri
Kelly William Kroeger
Cecile Isabelle Laundre Hernandez
Kaiya Hope Leamy
Jenny Lee
Sophie Elizabeth Leid
Joshua Seth Lembke
Chase Elliot Lending
Oscar Lamec Lerma Dominguez
Paula Lomónaco Martínez
Meredith Rose Love
Elias Maxwell Lunsford
Luke Anthony Lutnesky
Ema Sue Lutt
Daniel Micah Allan Lyon
Claire Elizabeth Macy
William Kainalu Madeira-Reyes
Alexander Nicklaus Maestri
Ethan Cooper Main
Alyssa Aimée Marske
Alexis Ann Martin
Sierra Kate Martin
Kaysee Esther May
Zoey Della McKee
Trenton Conrad McNally
Todd-Fantao Meng
Jonathan Paul Merten
Chasen John Michalczik
Joshua Zaven Miles
Emma Colleen Mitchell
Leo Aiden Morag
Brianna Lynn Murphy
Megan Elizabeth Nebeker
Roam Elijah Neff
Elliott Cane Nichols
Conner Jacob Nybro
Ruby Lane Obermann
Garrett Quinn Olbrich
Austin Olivas
Kelvyn Olivas
Mitchell David Oliver
Carlie Rose Olivetti
Teeghan Willow O'Neill
Neal Joshua Ornes
Taylor Cameron Palmer
Logan Edward Pawlowski
Spencer Thomas Pederson
Casey William Pfeil
Rosemary Nicole Phillips
Jasper Maxwell Pollock
Agustina Prado Ruiz
Carter Wilson Precourt
Wesley Bryant Raab
Joshua Douglas Reese
Walker Daniel Riney
Hannah McKinley Robb
Connor Austin Robson
John Henry Ruiz
Micah Lauren Schmidt
Danielle Catherine Scutero
Dahlia Bandele Seiter
Menkaure Ben Sevilla-Bazan
Cecelia Amanda Fern Shaffer
Sahana Surya Shah
Shaakirun Shaik
Pau Simpson Crusafon
Christian Michael Sinclair
Nicolas Vaughn Sirianni
Jayshi Rose Marie Sloan
Eli Briggs Smart
Catarina Ann Smith
Devin Michael Smith
Jordyn Sundara Smith
Boĵan Soskíc
Olivia Mae Spreadbury
Ajay Sridhar
Alexandra Noel Kerrisk Staben
Lucienne Nicole Stahlbaum
Elise Sarah Jeanne Steinberg
Jack Reese Stevenson
Menzie Marie Still
Leonardo Shiuchi Sun
Melanie Grace Swearingen
Clifford Calvin Shadwick-Tagaban
Brigitte Eva Teglassy
Nebiy Temesgen
Trevor Martin Thibert
Barbara Thieme
Hannah Elizabeth Thomas
Gabriel Toea
Carlos H. Torres
Cameron Pilar Tracy
Logan Chance Utter
Aldo Valadez Moreno
Brock Ryan Vanden Bos
Anusha Vasudevan
Reed Spencer Vega
Tais A. Vega
Erik Leon Ventura
Andrew Scott Vester
Priscilla Mongkhoune Virasak
Kamuela B. K. Wa'a
Hannah Breayn Wakefield
Hunter Ollen Watkins
Abigayle Jane Whitnah
Michael Theodore Will
Samuel Jacob Wolfe
Lillian Wu
Kyle K. Yim
