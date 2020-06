Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Valedictorians

Plans to attend Chemeketa Community College for two years, working towards a transfer degree to go to Oregon State University.

Salutatorian

Plans to attend Oregon State University in the fall, majoring in geology, with a minor in vocal performance, and hopes to go to Japan as an exchange student while attending college.