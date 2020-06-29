Class of 2020: Lebanon High School top students (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Valedictorians

Dina Altuhovs

Parents: Irina and Andrey Altuhov

Plans: Attend Pacific University with the goal of becoming an optometrist or ophthalmologist.

Taylor Bilyeu

Parents: Mother and stepfather Jeanice Myrtue and Jack Myrtue; father Ty Bilyeu

Plans: Attend Oregon State University to major in psychology and minor in oboe performance.

Jason Bowser

Parents: LeeAnn and Jeffrey Bowser

Plans: Attend community college with the ultimate goal of becoming a video game designer.

K.C. Long

Parents: Daryl and Renee Long

Plans: Attend Oregon State University and major in mechanical engineering.

Courtenay Miller

Parents: Chris and Kayla Pickering

Plans: Attend the University of Oregon and major in biology with the goal of working in health care.