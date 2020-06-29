Class of 2020: Lebanon High School top students (copy)
web only

Class of 2020: Lebanon High School top students (copy)

{{featured_button_text}}
Abigail Reynders

Abigail Reynders

 Rita Richey

Valedictorians

Dina Altuhovs

Parents: Irina and Andrey Altuhov

Plans: Attend Pacific University with the goal of becoming an optometrist or ophthalmologist.

Taylor Bilyeu

Parents: Mother and stepfather Jeanice Myrtue and Jack Myrtue; father Ty Bilyeu

Plans: Attend Oregon State University to major in psychology and minor in oboe performance.

Jason Bowser

Parents: LeeAnn and Jeffrey Bowser

Plans: Attend community college with the ultimate goal of becoming a video game designer.

K.C. Long

Parents: Daryl and Renee Long

Plans: Attend Oregon State University and major in mechanical engineering.

Courtenay Miller

Parents: Chris and Kayla Pickering

Plans: Attend the University of Oregon and major in biology with the goal of working in health care.

Rebecca Munk

Parents: Jennifer Moody and Roger Munk

Plans: Attend Oregon State University and study physics and mathematics.

Abigail Reynders

Plans: Attend Linn-Benton Community College and enroll in the nursing program

Victoria Shelton

Parents: Anna and Joel Fontanos

Plans: Attend Linn-Benton Community College and transfer to George Fox University to earn a degree in nursing.

Sukhvir Sranna

Parents: Jaswant and Darshan Sranna

Plans: Attend Oregon State University.

Eric Weber

Parents: Lee and Kellie Weber 

Plans: Will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Brigham Young University and majoring in electrical engineering.

Sarah Wienold

Parents: Carrie Anne Gibbs and Michael Wienold

Plans: Attend college and major in microbiology.

+9 
Dina Altuhovs

Dina Altuhovs
+9 
Taylor Bilyeu

Taylor Bilyeu
+9 
Jason Bowser

Jason Bowser
+9 
K.C. Long

K.C. Long
+9 
Courtenay Miller

Courtenay Miller
+9 
Rebecca Munk

Rebecca Munk
+9 
Victoria Shelton

Victoria Shelton
+9 
Sukhvir Sranna

Sukhvir Sranna
+9 
Eric Weber

Eric Weber
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News