Class of 2020: Philomath High School top students

Valedictorians

Bryce Beeton

Son of Christine and Dan Beeton

Activities: Varsity soccer, varsity tennis, varsity track and field, National Honor Society and Associated Student Body.

Plans: Will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to pursue a degree with a major in psychology and minor in business. He then plans to attend law school, preferably at Brigham Young Universities.

Joelle Berger

Daughter of Ted and Melina Berger

Activities: Varsity volleyball (serving as a team captain) and co-president of the National Honor Society.

Plans: Will attend Seattle Pacific University and major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.

Elliot Foley

Son of Janel Lawrence and Shawn Foley