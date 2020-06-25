Class of 2020: Santiam Jr./Sr. High School 2020 Graduates

Graduating seniors at Santiam Jr./Sr. High School in Mill City had a drive-in-movie-style ceremony on June 13, with a combination of video footage and live elements. The ceremony began with a video of students walking to “Pomp and Circumstance,” displayed on a monitor. Following student speakers and a guest speaker, the students walked individually across the stage for the awarding of their diplomas while family members watched from cars in the parking lot.
Candidates
Aiden Aerni
Elijah Aguero
Arlo Benolken
Dakota Brand Paxton
Logan Camenzind
Emilio Cardenas-Hochstetler
Jasmyn Clark
Hailey Conner
Quinten Cook
Brody Davidson
Jakob Dixon
McKenzie Dodge
Kobe Dyer
Ethan Hicks
Avaya Johnston
Cassandra Klagge
Haley Kosack
Sarah Lemmer
Bibiana Lopez
Scott Matson
Tzeitel McCormick
Zachary Mitchell
Liliana Morales
Kimberley Nunez
Rodolfo Perdomo-Funes
Tyson Prindel
Hunter Reeser
Riley Rothrock
Patience Smith
James Russell
Autumn Terry
Colin Thurston
Corey Titus
Issac Turner
Randy Turpin
Jillian Urban
Destiny Waterworth
Seth Wattenbarger
Weston Watts
