Class of 2020: South Albany High School

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 25, South Albany High School students will get the chance to walk across the stage in a graduation ceremony that most resembles what they imagined when they started their senior year.

It won't be the first time the class has lined up collectively to celebrate their senior year. In May, seniors returned to school to collect their caps and gowns and give back textbooks and instruments. The event featured teachers and administrators, music and the school mascot. Seniors were given a copy of the class photo as well.

At the time, South Albany High School Principal Nate Munoz said of the event, "It was wonderful to see our senior students today," he said. "Seeing our students brought so much joy to all of our staff today. Their presence also brought a lot of energy that our campus had been missing. It was wonderful to hand them that class of 2020 lawn sign and congratulate them."

Munoz has since resigned his position and will not be returning to South next year but noted he was grateful seniors will be given the chance at a more traditional graduation.

South Albany High School will hold its graduation ceremony, social distancing regulations permitting, on Aug. 25 beginning at 7 p.m. at RedHawks Stadium.

Candidates