Class of 2020: Sweet Home High School top students

Valedictorians

Megan Hager

Daughter of Sunhee and Michael Hager

Plans to attend Colorado State University to study biomedical engineering and compete on the swimming team

Victoria “Torree” Hawken

Daughter of Cathleen Brands-Hawken and Brian Brands

Nicholaus James

Son of Cara and Gregg James

Plans to attend Case Western Reserve University to study biomedical science with a goal of becoming an anesthesiologist

Pippi Somatis

Daughter of Brenda Murphy and Aris Somatis

Plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University to study equine massage therapy/chiropractic

Casey Tow

Son of Dan and Michele Tow

Plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and compete on the track team

Brook Womack