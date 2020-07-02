Class of 2020: Sweet Home High School top students
web only

Class of 2020: Sweet Home High School top students

{{featured_button_text}}

Valedictorians

Megan Hager

Daughter of Sunhee and Michael Hager

Plans to attend Colorado State University to study biomedical engineering and compete on the swimming team

Victoria “Torree” Hawken

Daughter of Cathleen Brands-Hawken and Brian Brands

Nicholaus James

Son of Cara and Gregg James

Plans to attend Case Western Reserve University to study biomedical science with a goal of becoming an anesthesiologist

Pippi Somatis

Daughter of Brenda Murphy and Aris Somatis

Plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University to study equine massage therapy/chiropractic

Casey Tow

Son of Dan and Michele Tow

Plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and compete on the track team

Brook Womack

Daughter of Steve and Katrina Womack

Plans to attend the Oregon Institute of Technology and study premedical imaging and diagnostic medical sonography

Salutatorian

Tristan Saultz

Son of Steve Saultz and Lisa Shields

Plans to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University

Senior Class Board of Directors

Eaten Edwards, Megan Hager, Torree Hawken, Nich James, Hailey Miller, Gavin Nichols, Casey Tow, Brook Womack

Senior Girl & Boy of the Year

Megan Hager and Casey Tow

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News