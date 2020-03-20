Clean hands for everyone

“In engineering circles, the polite way to say it is that I’m a MacGyver,” Nielsen said. “The not very polite, very accurate way to say it is that I’m a cheap bastard with a good imagination. One of the things that I’m good at is reusing raw materials that can get repurposed to satisfy the needs of the moment.”

The major materials that are needed to construct the stations include: A 5-gallon bucket with a handle, another 5-gallon bucket with the upper portion of the rim cut off and the handle removed, and fluid transfer pumps that Nielsen purchased at Harbor Freight.

Nielsen installed stations at two Corvallis locations on Thursday — one in Pioneer Park and another at the Orleans Natural Area across the Willamette River from downtown.

“When it became obvious to me that it was only a matter of time until Benton County got coronavirus cases, and when I had come to understand that social distancing and hand-washing were the two frontline strategies to stem the growth of the spread, then it became clear to me that I had in my own possession the things that I needed in order to put together a hand-washing station out of recycled and donated materials which we could then put out in the community,” he said.

The machines are still somewhat of a work in process, and Nielsen said he is revising the design of the stations as necessary. He is working to convert his minivan into a makeshift tanker truck that will allow him to drive from one station to another and refill them with water when needed.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0