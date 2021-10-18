Climber rescued from Wolf Rock in Linn County Cascades

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other public safety agencies responded to rescue a rock climber who became stuck ascending cliffs at Wolf Rock in the Cascade Mountains on Saturday night.

Johnathan Takle, 23, of Hillsboro was performing a technical climb up Wolf Rock when his gear fell to the ground. He used his remaining gear to anchor himself to the rock and called for help.

Linn County Dispatch received the 911 call at 5:51 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Linn County Sheriff's Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, the Lebanon Fire Department, the Sweet Home Fire Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The agencies worked throughout the night to rescue Takle and bring him down safely to the trailhead almost 20 hours later, the news release states.

Takle did not sustain any injuries during the rescue but was carried to the trailhead because of his exhausted state.

Wolf Rock is recognized as Oregon’s largest monolith, rising nearly 1,000 feet above the surrounding area. The monolith’s popularity has increased for technical climbers, and LCSO has seen this reflected in calls from this spot, the news release states.

