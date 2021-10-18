 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Climber rescued from Wolf Rock in Linn County Cascades
0 Comments
breaking

Climber rescued from Wolf Rock in Linn County Cascades

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wolf Rock

Wolf Rock is a popular climbing spot in the Cascade Mountains in Linn County.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other public safety agencies responded to rescue a rock climber who became stuck ascending cliffs at Wolf Rock in the Cascade Mountains on Saturday night.

Johnathan Takle, 23, of Hillsboro was performing a technical climb up Wolf Rock when his gear fell to the ground. He used his remaining gear to anchor himself to the rock and called for help.

Linn County Dispatch received the 911 call at 5:51 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Linn County Sheriff's Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, the Lebanon Fire Department, the Sweet Home Fire Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The agencies worked throughout the night to rescue Takle and bring him down safely to the trailhead almost 20 hours later, the news release states.

Takle did not sustain any injuries during the rescue but was carried to the trailhead because of his exhausted state.

Wolf Rock is recognized as Oregon’s largest monolith, rising nearly 1,000 feet above the surrounding area. The monolith’s popularity has increased for technical climbers, and LCSO has seen this reflected in calls from this spot, the news release states.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News