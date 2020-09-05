Clubhouse aims to assist mentally ill

Corvallis and the mid-valley have another resource to use in the battle against mental illness.
The Pathfinder Clubhouse opened Aug. 3 at the corner of Northwest First Street and Van Buren Avenue. Part of the Clubhouse International family, the Corvallis outlet is one of five in Oregon. It serves Benton, Linn, Lane and Lincoln counties.
The clubhouse takes referrals from clinicians for its members, who work with clubhouse staff on employment, transportation, wellness, education, self-sufficiency, housing and financial stability.
Executive Director Elizabeth Hazlewood is on her fourth clubhouse assignment. Planning for the Corvallis outlet began two years ago, and organizers decided to open up despite the coronavirus.
“We didn’t really feel that we had much of a choice,” said Hazlewood, who noted that COVID-19 has made mid-valley mental health challenges even more pressing.
The clubhouse currently has five members, with a capacity for 40, “but because we are just starting up we’re going to take it slow,” Hazlewood said, while noting that the social distancing challenges of the virus will keep the facility from that 40 figure anytime soon.
“This is something that really couldn’t wait,” Hazlewood said. “We felt strongly that it was important that we are here and open.”
Members are expected to participate in clubhouse life. There is a dry-erase board that covers most of a wall at the facility with the wide range of tasks for members — and staff.
“We’re intentionally understaffed,” Hazlewood said. “We need true partnerships with our members. We work together, and that helps break down barriers. It starts with having someone believe in you.”
Chris Folden works on housing and employment issues for the clubhouse.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to get people employed,” Folden said. “We help people who are looking for work or who aren’t able to work. We rebuild skills and relationships.”
Resumes, cover letters and interview skills are covered, and Folden emphasized a team approach.
“Lots of people need extra support,” he said. “We learn right with them.”
Anna Shoop is the culinary arts expert at the clubhouse, which has an herb garden, a bistro with 25 cent coffee and a kitchen in progress. Right now it’s basically a pantry with hot plates. Sinks and a range will be added, and if the funding is available, the clubhouse plans to upgrade to a commercial-grade kitchen.
The clubhouse will be open for all holidays.
“Those days can be stressful for people,” Hazlewood said, “We’re here, and we have a good time, and families are involved as well.”
Hazlewood noted the importance of people in the community having a place to go, a role that also is played by the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center.
“Having the drop-in center and a clubhouse is really a good fit,” she said.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
