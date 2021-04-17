Co-op on the mend after fire

From the outside of the building, you can hardly tell there was a fire at the First Alternative Co-op’s south location.

There is a bit of charring on the façade and the sign is askew. On the east side sheets of plywood have been used to cover up the damage to the annex.

On the south side you can’t even tell the building just east of the store has been through a fire.

But then there is the inside. The Gazette-Times got a tour Friday in conjunction with a visit from Simon Date, executive director of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, who was on hand to present a fund-raising check to the Co-op.

Inside it was a smoky charred mess, with vertical wooden supports required to keep the building upright (and suitable for a tour). The stairs up to what used to be the maintenance office kind of drift off into a scorched oblivion. Kitchen manager Kaylee Tynan noticed that a fire alarm on a wall had all but melted down.

The January 29 fire at the Co-op annex on Southeast Chapman Place was extinguished quickly and did not spread to the store itself, but it cost the south store operation’s commissary (kitchen), grocery receiving, staff break room, marketing office, maintenance office and storage, said Cindee Lolik, the Co-op’s general manager.