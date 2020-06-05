Coast to Valley Express service resumes June 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Coast to Valley Express, a service provided in partnership between Benton County and Lincoln County Transportation, will resume services on Monday, June 8.

Following a new schedule, the Coast to Valley Express will add a stop in North Albany at the Park n’ Ride and will operate seven days a week with four daily runs between Albany, Corvallis and Newport.

Taking extra precautions to keep drivers and passengers safe, Benton County Transportation, in accordance with guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority, is requiring all passengers to wear a face covering while onboard buses and to sit spaced no closer than three feet from fellow passengers and six feet from the driver.

Although resuming service, passengers are asked to stay home if feeling unwell. Service will continue to be monitored. Updated information is available at https://www.co.benton.or.us/boc/page/coast-valley-express-service-will-re-start-monday-june-8.

