Coastal plans to open Corvallis store

Coastal Farm and Ranch plans to open a Corvallis store this fall.
Coastal, whose corporate headquarters is in Albany, also plans to open Salem and Monroe, Washington, outlets this year, which would bring the company to 20 stores overall.
Coastal has purchased the old Kmart building on Northeast Circle Boulevard and is working with the city of Corvallis on building permits for planned remodeling.
Coastal and city officials held a predevelopment meeting Dec. 24 to discuss the permitting process, said Kevin Russell, the city’s development services manager. No public process is expected for Coastal to complete the project.
“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity in the Corvallis area for the past few years,” said Byron Baule, operations manager with Coastal. “What makes Corvallis so attractive is that the city and surrounding area are a unique combination of a thriving farm and rural community, balanced with a strong urban center. Corvallis benefits from being home to Oregon State University, one of the leading agricultural universities in the Northwest.”
A key factor in the company’s search for a Corvallis outlet was finding a building of the right size, Baule said.
“The owners wanted to be there for a long time,” Baule said. “When a building of that size opened up we had to take advantage of that.”
You have free articles remaining.
The sales floor of the new Coastal outlet will be 50,000 square feet, with the rest of the building used for storage. The 50,000 figure is about average for Coastal outlets, Baule said.
Coastal is planning a completely interior remodel, Baule said, including flooring paint and fixtures.
“It will end up looking like our Albany store. That’s our model," Baule said.
Baule said the Corvallis store, which will include an outside yard, will be divided essentially into thirds. One-third will be devoted to clothing, one-third hardware, tools, welding and automotive and one-third animal health, farm equipment, tack, feed and animal supplements.
“It’s the kind of store you have to experience firsthand,” he said. “We really have something for everyone.”
“We are excited to be coming to Corvallis,” Baule said. “We look forward to continuing to support the people, schools and farms of this area.”
The Corvallis store will hire 50 to 60 employees. The addition of the Salem, Monroe, Washington, and Corvallis stores will put the company over the 1,000 employee mark, Baule said.
Other Oregon stores in the company include Klamath Falls, White City, Redmond, Roseburg, Eugene, Albany, Woodburn, Oregon City, Cornelius, Gresham and The Dalles.
Washington stores are in Yakima, East Wenatchee, Auburn, Marysville, Mt. Vernon and Sequim.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.