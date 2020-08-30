Coastal sediment a challenge during quakes, tsunamis

People don’t generally think about how important sand and mud are in the context of our coastal communities and recreation areas, but in essence, sediments are what shape our coast. Sediment transport is a tricky subject. Even Einstein said it is too difficult a subject to study, but sediment transport in actuality is a force equals mass multiplied by acceleration problem: with bigger forces, like a tsunami, more sediment will move. Before considering tsunami, let’s start by thinking about how sediment transport affects us in the day-to-day.

First, our beaches. The sand spit in Bayshore on the Oregon Coast goes through periods of erosion and accretion. Twenty years ago in Bayshore, homeowners were afraid of their houses getting lost to the ocean. Today the beach is accreting (building) so much that if you visit the community after a really windy few days, the houses there might actually be covered to their roofs by sand. The homeowners need to hire contractors to dig their homes out. The opposite is true of Beverly Beach, between Newport and Depoe Bay, where Highway 101 cuts very close to the shore. As you drive along that stretch you can see the beautiful Pacific Ocean and its breaking waves. Those powerful breakers concern the Oregon Department of Transportation, which is keenly aware that the highway is too close to the eroding beach, and any big storm or nasty winter season could threaten its integrity.