Coffee lovers: Bentley's will come to Albany this spring

Salem-based Bentley’s Coffee is opening a drive-thru location in Albany this April at 1260 Price Road SE.

This will be the business’s first location outside of the Salem-Keizer area, and Marketing Director Marysa Howard said people in Albany have been asking for Bentley’s for years.

“We have a strong connection to a lot of people who commute to Salem and stop by on their way to work,” she said.

The coffee shop opened its first location in 2012 on Mission Street in Salem. There are two others in Salem, one in Keizer and now one to be in Albany. All except the downtown Salem location are drive-thru only.

Bentley’s offers everything from iced and blended coffees to milkshakes to fruity drinks and snacks. In January they launched a new menu, which includes Nitro Cold Brew and a peach energy drink fusion made in-house.

Many of the beverages are unique and colorful, such as the Circus Animal Milkshake and Sour Patch Kids “On The Rocks.” But there are also classic coffees and lattes for the traditionalists out there who just want something familiar.

Named after a 16-year-old Yorkie Shih Tzu mix, Bentley’s also has a dog category on the menu. Four-legged friends can enjoy a peanut butter and banana PupShake with a free treat and water while their human sips on something a little more caffeinated.

Brandon Eastman, owner of the coffee shop — and the dog — believes Bentley represents everything a coffee shop should be: fun, energetic and spreading happiness.

Bentley’s supports local animal shelters by donating a dollar of every PupShake to the Willamette Humane Society and other shelters nearby.

Howard said Eastman and Bentley stop by each of their locations almost every day to make sure things are going smoothly and to greet people in the community.

“Bentley makes appearances all the time,” Howard said. “You’ll know him when you see him.”

An exact opening date will be announced in March. Check out bentleyscoffee.com for a taste of what’s to come.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

