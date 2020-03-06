Coffee with a Cop draws a crowd at Albany YMCA

About 50 people had stopped to chat with officers in the event's first hour, mostly armed with positive comments and compliments about the department.

"Really normal questions," said Captain Brad Liles, who made the rounds on Friday listening to questions about tinted windows, loud mufflers and parking. "It's great because we're seeing people in their normal routine. They're coming in and see us and stop to talk."

There was some discussion, Harnden later said, about holding the department's seventh Coffee with a Cop event as COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, spread throughout Washington, with cases popping up in Oregon.

The department weighed the risks. And with only a handful of cases currently in the state and none in the Willamette Valley, the event went on as scheduled — with a few caveats. Officers, Harnden said, are washing their hands more often and being extra diligent about the spread of germs.

Harnden shook a lot of hands Friday and will again in April when she and Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooton hold a similar community gathering, Chat with the Chiefs, as part of the departments' community outreach efforts.

"People should feel comfortable walking up to an officer in Albany, no matter who they are," Harnden said. "And Albany, I think, does a great job of that, getting cops out of cars and into the community."

