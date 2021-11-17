Coffin Butte: Benton County hears more opposition to landfill expansion

The Benton County Planning Commission heard almost 2.5 hours of public testimony Tuesday night, Nov. 16 — nearly unanimous in opposition — regarding plans by Republic Services to expand its Coffin Butte landfill.

No deliberations or vote took place, with commissioners expected to take those actions at their Dec. 7 meeting.

A total of 19 individuals testified in the virtual session, with all but one expressing opposition to the proposal. The lone backer was Tyrone Belgarde of Knife River, the company that operates a quarry on the Coffin Butte property.

Those testifying in opposition largely raised similar themes shared in the 4.5-hour public hearing on Nov. 2. The length of that session led commissioners to decide to continue the public hearing until this week and allow all to testify orally.

Key concerns expressed by residents, many of whom live within a mile or less of the landfill, are the closure of Coffin Butte Road, odor and noise issues, the impact of the project on wildlife, water quality and contamination, methane and leachate pollution and whether the expansion is needed. Coffin Butte Road would be "vacated" because it would be covered by the expansion of the landfill pile.

Residents raised some issues such as how high the landfill pile is while others noted they grew up in the area catching crawdads in a creek. One resident testified mockingly by pretending to be participating in a meeting at which Republic Service officials were going over their “talking points.”

Another resident expressed astonishment that the proposal had gotten this far. The county’s Solid Waste Advisory Council voted 5-1 on Oct. 19 to recommend that the Planning Commission approve the plan.

Following the public testimony Republic officials and their representatives offered a brief rebuttal of the testimony, although they noted that their final argument, due by Dec. 6, will be more substantial.

“The Coffin Butte landfill is an important resource in this county that fills a critical need,” said Jeff Condit, an attorney with Miller Nash of Portland. “Republic has an excellent track record at Coffin Butte and has been a good neighbor.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Should the expansion not move forward, Condit added, local customers would face much higher rates to route trash to the Arlington landfill along the Columbia River.

One key point of contention that remains unresolved between the county and Republic involves Tampico Road. The county wants Republic to improve the road because of additional traffic it likely would pick up when Coffin Butte Road is closed to through traffic.

Republic officials say a new northern route that would connect the Soap Creek Road/Tampico Road area with Highway 99W via Robison Road would take care of the extra traffic issues. County officials instead prefer that improvements be directed to Tampico, saying that traffic that was no longer able to use Coffin Butte Road was more likely wind up on Tampico than the northern route.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.