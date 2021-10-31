Coffin Butte landfill expansion goes to Benton County Planning commission

If you drive west on Coffin Butte Road from Highway 99W, past the entrance to the Coffin Butte landfill, there is a short flat stretch where the road forks.
Take the left fork and you are headed down Soap Creek Road and the homes of hundreds of rural Benton County residents. Take the right fork and you enter a Knife River quarry.
But cast your gaze up the hill and you are confronted with a massive mountain largely composed of buried trash. Continue to look up, hundreds of yards up the steep ridge line, and you will see a steady stream of trucks hauling waste into the nether reaches of the landfill, the far northern corner that has not reached capacity. It looks like they are traversing a Cascade mountain pass.
Republic Services operates the landfill in north Benton County, and company officials say they need more space to accommodate the incoming load of trash. The company, based in Phoenix, Arizona, has applied to Benton County for a conditional use permit that would allow it to expand the landfill south of Coffin Butte Road.
If approved, the current Coffin Butte Road would be vacated, the trash mountain would extend well south of its current resting place, and a new road would curl to the south of the expansion zone. Republic says the expansion will help add 30-plus years of life to the operation.
The county Solid Waste Advisory Council voted 5-1 on Oct. 19 to recommend that the county Planning Commission approve the expansion. The Planning Commission will review the plan at a Tuesday public hearing. But, county officials say requests for a continuance or to hold the record open likely means no deliberations or vote until the Nov. 16 meeting.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
And the result of that vote likely will be appealed to the Benton County Board of Commissioners, whether by opponents of the project who object to approval or Republic Services because of possible conditions attached to the approval.
A staff report from county officials notes several possible conditions for approval including those related to wetlands, road access and rights-of-way.
Community reacts
The response from the community has been uniformly negative, with six letters to the editor all arguing against the expansion. By the time the commission staff report was finalized late last week, county staff had received 46 pieces of public comment — predominately against the project. Some contributors commented multiple times.
Key concerns of both the letter writers and those who submitted testimony to the county include:
• The amount of trash that comes from outside the six counties — Benton, Linn, Lane, Lincoln, Polk and Marion — whose involvement in Coffin Butte make it a “regional” landfill.
• Whether the expansion is needed.
• Access routes for those who live in the Soap Creek Road/Tampico Road areas.
• A loss of property values for homeowners.
• That the conditional use permit does not address global warming, reducing waste or recycling.
• Problems with trash along the roads that lead to the landfill.
“In a perfect world, landfills will not be needed,” Julie Jackson, local municipal relations manager for Republic, said during an Oct. 20 virtual community meeting. “But we’re not there yet.”
And even if Republic no longer allowed trash from outside the county to be offloaded at Coffin Butte, Jackson said, “that would not eliminate the need for the conditional use permit. We would still need to extend the life of Coffin Butte. We must have responsible disposal while we are working on recovery.”
The Coffin Butte property consists of 740 acres, with 178 devoted to landfill operations, should the expansion take effect. Another 515 acres serve as buffer zones surrounding the landfill. Republic officials say the buffer zones are a mix of wetlands, forested property and farming fields.
Proposal update
The public hearing before the Planning Commission originally was scheduled for Sept. 7, but Republic asked for an extension to modify its plan. One key change in the updated application involved road access.
Both iterations of Republic’s proposal would close Coffin Butte Road to through traffic, although trash haulers and residents looking to use the landfill would use the same access road entering the area from Highway 99W
Amid widespread community concern about access to the highway from residents in the Tampico and Soap Creek road areas, Republic altered its proposal to add a northern traffic route that would link Soap Creek and Tampico with Robison Road. Robison connects with Highway 99W just north of the landfill. Tampico will continue to intersect with Highway 99W just south of Coffin Butte.
Soap Creek would dead end at a locked gate at the intersection with the rerouted Coffin Butte Road. The gate can be opened and would serve as another access route in an emergency.
The road access plan has received the approval of the Adair Village Rural Fire Protection District, noted the county staff report.
Republic plans to route Coffin Butte Road south of the expansion area, which also will include two leachate ponds. The company says it needs the expansion because the current landfill site will fill up in approximately four years, with the adjacent Knife River quarry not available to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years. The quarry, Republic officials said, has a potential lifespan of 15 years before it reaches capacity.
Landfill, by the numbers
Approximately 70% of the trash at Coffin Butte comes from the six-county area, with the remainder imported from the Portland area and “other” sites. About 12% of Coffin Butte trash comes from Benton County, with Republic officials estimating that the Linn County figure is slightly higher, about 15%, mainly because of its greater population.
Approval of the application would allow Republic to continue to use Coffin Butte into the 2050s. Many communities have established or are working on climate change plans with goals calling for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprints — some as early as 2030. It’s also hard to predict the possible impact of composting, recycling and reusing campaigns. Which makes it hard to forecast what 2050 will look like at Coffin Butte with any certainty.
Rejection of the application starts a clock on the possible closure of Coffin Butte and the insertion of a massive question mark into the landfill equation.
"It is very unlikely that the state would approve a new landfill in the Willamette Valley,” Benton County Counsel Vance Croney said.
That means the closure of Coffin Butte would send all of the regional trash more than 200 miles away to the massive Waste Management facility in Arlington along the Columbia River. The extra distance the trucks would have to travel, Croney said, would have an obvious impact on rates.
Benton County is in the first year of a 20-year franchise agreement with Republic Services that pays the county a minimum of approximately $2 million per year to "host" Coffin Butte. If the waste received at Coffin Butte exceeds 1.1 million tons, the county receives extra compensation, according to the agreement. The $2 million minimum also is adjusted up annually, based on inflation indices.
That annual tonnage cap, which increases incrementally each year, goes away with the approval of the expansion application, Croney said.
Many cities in the mid-valley, such as Corvallis, Philomath and Albany, have franchise agreements with Republic Services that allow the trash hauler to operate in those markets. But the main financial relationship in those agreements is the fees the residents and commercial accounts pay Republic to haul away the trash, recyclables and yard waste.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.