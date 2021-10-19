Coffin Butte landfill passes hurdle on way to expansion

Voting in favor of the motion were Chairman Jay Simpkins, Vice Chairwoman Linda Brewer, Deborah Gile, Larry Sleeman and Fred Penning. John Deuel voted no, citing concerns about the process moving too quickly without enough public comment Other council members agreed with Deuel on the timing issue but felt it wasn’t enough of an impediment to recommending approval of the plan.

The next step for the council is to draft a letter for the Planning Commission by Friday so that it can be included in the staff report for the Nov. 2 meeting.

Final county approval of the plan would add approximately 30 years to the lifespan of Coffin Butte, according to company officials.

In an emailed statement, Republic corporate officials in Phoenix said roughly five years of life remain in the current landfill, 15 or so years in the landfill’s quarry area, with an additional 12 years accruing if the expansion is approved.

Key issues itemized by council members, many of whom indicated that their concerns reflected those of residents, four of whom have published letters of opposition in the newspaper, include:

• Safety near the site and on the nearby roads.