Cold temperatures are moving in

Get out the parkas and extra layers. A cold front is moving in.

Low temperatures in the mid-valley are forecast to be below freezing Saturday and to move into the 20s on Sunday, although Saturday’s high of 55 and Sunday’s 49 means we won’t be battling the cold all day.

The chances are slim that any precipitation will accompany the cold weather on the valley floor, but the National Weather Service said that the colder air that will filter into the Pacific Northwest on Friday night will lead to snow levels down to about 1,500 feet Saturday.

Overall, the weekend should be dry, with cool days and chilly, frosty nights. Look for lows around 30 on Saturday and perhaps 27 on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The service also noted that now is a good time to pick your remaining vegetables and to cover other frost-sensitive plants. It is also a good time to winterize your outdoor pipes and hoses for the winter.

Also, those traveling over the Cascades on Friday night should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

It will remain cold in the valley Monday and Tuesday with lows around the freezing point of 32 degrees. Highs will be in the 50s with little chance of precipitation.

