 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold temperatures are moving in

Cold temperatures are moving in

{{featured_button_text}}
santiam pass snow stock 23

The Santiam Pass area is shown in 2018. The area could face winter driving conditions Friday with a cold front moving in.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media file (2018)

Get out the parkas and extra layers. A cold front is moving in.

Low temperatures in the mid-valley are forecast to be below freezing Saturday and to move into the 20s on Sunday, although Saturday’s high of 55 and Sunday’s 49 means we won’t be battling the cold all day.

The chances are slim that any precipitation will accompany the cold weather on the valley floor, but the National Weather Service said that the colder air that will filter into the Pacific Northwest on Friday night will lead to snow levels down to about 1,500 feet Saturday.

Overall, the weekend should be dry, with cool days and chilly, frosty nights. Look for lows around 30 on Saturday and perhaps 27 on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The service also noted that now is a good time to pick your remaining vegetables and to cover other frost-sensitive plants. It is also a good time to winterize your outdoor pipes and hoses for the winter.

Also, those traveling over the Cascades on Friday night should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

It will remain cold in the valley Monday and Tuesday with lows around the freezing point of 32 degrees. Highs will be in the 50s with little chance of precipitation.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU projects budget deficit
Local

OSU projects budget deficit

  • Updated

In the face of ongoing financial challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees on Friday signed off …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News