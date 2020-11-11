Comment period extended for OSU's forest proposal

Oregon State University has updated its proposal for management of the Elliott State Forest and state officials have extended the deadline for community members to comment on the plan.

The university hopes to manage the more than 80,000 acres of the Coos Bay area state parcel as a research forest and has been asked by the Department of State Lands to submit a draft proposal to the group's board.

The State Land Board, which consists of Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Bev Clarno, will review the proposal in a remote meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 8.

The agenda for the meeting will be published by Dec. 1. State officials still are working on the guidelines and format for public testimony before the board.

The original public comment deadline was Nov. 13, but state officials have extended it to 5 p.m. Nov. 29. For information on how to comment go to https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/Land/Pages/Elliott-Forest-Proposal.aspx.